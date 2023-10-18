28-year-old man, suspected of crime, burnt beyond recognition by Samora Machel residents

Cape Town - In a barbaric attack, Samora Machel residents burnt a 28-year-old man beyond recognition in Sharpeville Street. Preliminary reports done by police indicate that a mob of people in the community who suspected the victim of committing a crime in the area accosted him and torched him.

Samora Machel Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Bongani Maqungwana said as the CPF they were still busy investigating further details leading to the mob justice attack. According to their findings, the man was torched by people who also appeared to be “criminals”. In the pictures that have since been circulating on social media, residents are seen congregating far from the burning body. “As the CPF, we are against the torching and killing of people. If one is accused or caught committing a crime it’s best that they are sent to police. Community members should refrain from taking the law into their own hands as that promotes lawlessness within the country.”

Recalling that this was not the first time that a burnt body had been discovered in Samora Machel this year, Maqungwana said it was in fact the first time that such an incident had happened within the formal houses of Samora. In July, police launched an investigation after the body of a man was discovered at Kosovo informal settlement in the precinct of Samora Machel. Just like this recent victim, the man was suspected to have been caught committing crime before being set alight. Martin Makasi, chairperson of the Nyanga Cluster, said the torching of the accused’s body could be a retaliation from the community following the past few weeks that saw almost 100 people being killed in Cape Town.

Furthermore, he said no matter the circumstances, they were against the action taken by the community of Samora Machel. “We are aware that residents are living in constant fear of their lives. “It has been a very challenging past week, but we are pleading with them to not take matters into their own hands.

“We are hoping the police, together with the City’s Leap officers, will continue to do their best in trying to tame the situation in our communities. “We also call all departments, including the Western Cape Education Department and Department of Social Development, to come on board and fight crime because at the end of the day their employees can’t travel through townships because they continue getting robbed and hijacked.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Potjie said no arrests had been made.