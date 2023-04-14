29 000 runners are expected to take on Two Oceans Marathon this weekend in Cape Town

Cape Town - Two Oceans athletes are ready to race the streets of Cape Town on the 53rd edition happening this coming weekend. About 29 000 runners are expected to take on the race, which is aimed at raising R1 million for charity. Tomorrow the ultramarathon will take athletes from Newlands to Fish Hoek and over Chapman’s Peak before finishing off at UCT, with Sunday being an opportunity for the halfmarathon enthusiasts to experience the beauty of the Mother City, with lively spectators and a lively atmosphere.

Among the runners will be two of the City’s own firefighters, Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan, who will take on the half-marathon in their fire gear to drum up support (and donations) for the Volunteer Wildfire Service. According to the City, a Wesgro and UCT study published as peer-reviewed research in academic journals found that the Two Oceans generates up to R672 million for the Cape Town and greater Western Cape economy annually. Officially opening the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon Expo today, safety and security portfolio committee chairperson Mzwakhe Nqavashe said the Two Oceans creates more than 2 000 permanent and temporary jobs annually.

"The City is really proud to be a partner in the Two Oceans Marathon. What we have seen with the expo is that scores of local suppliers have the opportunity to exhibit their products and promote their businesses to thousands of potential customers during the three-day expo. "This is just one of the many benefits provided to our economy and local businesses. Two Oceans creates over 2 000 permanent and temporary jobs annually. It also provides work opportunities for suppliers in the events value chain who assist with branding, building structures, security, catering and logistics" said Nqavashe. Two Oceans race director Hilton Kearns said: "As we declare ourselves race ready to host the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town, we thank the City for its colossal support on several fronts as a key partner and stakeholder.