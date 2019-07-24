FEATHER is one of 29 orphaned cheetahs rescued in the Republic of Somaliland, and which are being rehabilitated by the Cheetah Conservation Fund.

Cape Town - The Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) with support from the South African-based animal welfare agency Four Paws is working to rehabilitate 29 orphaned cheetahs rescued in the Republic of Somaliland. Cheetahs and other wild animals are still seen as symbols of status when they’re kept as pets in many countries, particularly in countries on the Arabian Peninsula. CCF estimates that only one in six cheetahs poached survives the journey to become a pet.

The orphaned cheetahs are suspected to have been taken from Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Somaliland.

Now, CCF and Four Paws are at an impasse because Somaliland has a law that states confiscated cheetahs must remain in the country.

CCF is working with local and international partners to find appropriate shelters for the animals, and ensure that they are receiving balanced diets and thorough veterinary care.

The long-term goal is to return the orphans to the wild, however, because of the young age of some of the cheetahs, this may be impossible.

Many of the orphans are younger than three months, and have had extensive contact with humans.

This habituation to people means that the cheetahs might not know how to survive on their own or may come too close to people.

Dr Laurie Marker, executive director of CCF, warns that cheetah populations won’t survive this problem.

“The illegal trade is threatening the vulnerable cheetah populations in parts of East Africa with extinction. The number of cubs being poached each year from small, already vulnerable, fragmented populations in the Horn of Africa is not sustainable. We need to act now, before it’s too late.”

While it is difficult to estimate just how many cheetahs are illegally smuggled out of East Africa, CCF research indicates that every year 300 cheetahs are sold in the Arabian Peninsula’s illegal pet trade.

This poaching has had an extremely detrimental effect on wild cheetah populations. A century ago 100000 cheetahs roamed throughout Africa, today fewer than 7500 remain.

CCF has been working to curb the illegal cheetah trade since 2005. To help the organisation to continue to intercept smuggling and help rehabilitate rescued cheetahs, go to https://cheetah.org/donate/.