3-year-old girl dies in crash, community bays for driver’s blood

Cape Town - The death of a 3-year-old girl who was run over by a car in Leonsdale, Elsies River, has shaken the community. Amy Bell was walking to her crèche at Tehillah Community Collaborative with a family friend yesterday when they were hit by a speeding car.

Angry residents charged at the driver who ran into the victim’s preschool while the toddler’s body lay under a tree along Avonwood Avenue. Tehillah Community Collaborative CEO, Sister Magda Kleyn, said: “Things turned chaotic, the driver barged in here after the accident. “He was being chased by the gangsters who were baying for his blood. He ran into the girl’s class and left his car at the scene. People literally carried him out of the premises.”

Tehillah Community Collaborative CEO, Sister Magda Kleyn left shaken by Amy Bell’s death. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. She explained that Amy was walking with a woman over the pedestrian crossing when the accident occurred. “The driver was overtaking a car which was slowing down because they saw Amy and the neighbour walking across. But the speeding car overtook and then bumped into them. “Amy was flung metres from the car and landed under a tree.

“I don’t know how many times I have complained about this dangerous road,” Kleyn said. Amy’s distraught family yesterday said they were not ready to speak about the horrific accident. The toddler was killed at a location identified by the Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) as a smashand-grab hotspot.

CPF spokesperson, Imraahn Mukaddam, said the road is busy and dangerous for pedestrians. “There was a controller there but he was robbed and assaulted a few times. That is why there is no one there. We’ve had programmes there with neighbourhood watch members who would help with pedestrians. “It is also dangerous for motorists, we need either a very high wall, community volunteers, or law enforcement and we know the SAPS can’t do that because of the lack of resources.

“We are concerned about this and also would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family who lost the child,” Mukaddam said. The car that hit Amy Bell. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Ward councillor Franchesca Walker said she was saddened to hear about Amy’s death, and encouraged residents to refrain from posting videos with incorrect information. “We need to be mindful of the family’s loss.

“As ward councillor I have communicated to the traffic department to reinstate the traffic warden as he was removed due to him being robbed continuously. “The community should also take ownership and responsibility for not reporting daily smash and grabs; you all know who is responsible for this. “We need to assist one another and collectively address these issues,” Walker said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving is being investigated. “The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The child was declared deceased by medical personnel on the scene. Investigations continues,” said Van Wyk. [email protected]