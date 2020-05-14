30% increase in medical circumcisions in the Western Cape
These statistics were revealed during a briefing of the legislature’s standing committee on health about the department’s quarterly performance reports for October to December, and January to March.
Deputy director for information management, Lesley Shand, said: “As the operation is a demand-driven indicator, which means it is impossible to predict uptake with 100% accuracy, we haven’t reached our departmental target, but there is ongoing work with our NPO partners to encourage circumcision.”
With regard to the problems in addressing the department’s HIV and TB targets during quarter three of 2019, Shand said: “The challenges include difficulties with data capturing; inconsistent use of and loss of follow-up lists; incorrect addresses and telephone numbers; as well as staff turnover.”
Shand said the department had adopted the National Department of Health’s 10-point plan to address their shortcomings on HIV and TB targets, and was working to implement the appropriate strategies.
Responding to a query from Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Lorraine Botha about the department’s provincial strategy on HIV and TB patients, chief director of strategy and health support, Dr Krish Vallabhjee, said: “We have put strategies in place, including an information system.
“We are privileged in this province to have an identifier for all HIV and TB patients. We are also able to track the patients who come into our system, no matter which facility they visit.”@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus