30% increase in medical circumcisions in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health department reported a 30% increase in the number of medical male circumcisions in the province in 2019.

These statistics were revealed during a briefing of the legislature’s standing committee on health about the department’s quarterly performance reports for October to December, and January to March.

Deputy director for information management, Lesley Shand, said: “As the operation is a demand-driven indicator, which means it is impossible to predict uptake with 100% accuracy, we haven’t reached our departmental target, but there is ongoing work with our NPO partners to encourage circumcision.”

With regard to the problems in addressing the department’s HIV and TB targets during quarter three of 2019, Shand said: “The challenges include difficulties with data capturing; inconsistent use of and loss of follow-up lists; incorrect addresses and telephone numbers; as well as staff turnover.”

Shand said the department had adopted the National Department of Health’s 10-point plan to address their shortcomings on HIV and TB targets, and was working to implement the appropriate strategies.