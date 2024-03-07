300-bed Safe Space to be made available in the coming months

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said the construction of the 300-bed Safe Space was still under way and expected to open in the coming months. The site is situated on a previously underutilised portion of the City’s Roads depot under the fly-over bridge on Ebenezer Road in Green Point.

In light of reports that it was meant to accommodate those occupying the Three Anchor Bay Tennis Club, the City said the site was not yet ready or available for occupation. “In the case of Green Point tennis courts unlawful occupants, Safe Space accommodation was offered at the City’s existing two Safe Spaces at Culemborg. “It should be noted in quoting Mr Mesquita that he is employed by the GOOD Party and allegations that Green Point has been offered to any person for occupation currently are false.”

This follows a violent eviction by the sheriff of the High Court and police of those at the Green Point tennis courts on February 22. A former homeless man now assisting the homeless, and founder of Outsider, Carlos Mesquita, said: “The City had in actual fact almost immediately after the court postponed the eviction based on the City’s inability to house the residents, and the mayor’s sudden announcement of this new safe space called for applicants to service the site. “This was done as far back as a year ago (very quietly, I might add) and the process was shut by April and a service provider awarded the contract, without any of this being known in the sector beforehand.