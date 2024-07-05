31-year-old police constable accused of raping woman at knifepoint in Paarl

Cape Town - A Paarl police officer is expected to make his second court appearance on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint. The survivor, 35, had been with her male friend on June 28 when they are said to have met up with the 31-year-old constable while looking to buy beers.

They allegedly ended up at the officer’s residence where he allegedly forced himself on the woman. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said they took over the case after it was reported to police. “Ipid has arrested a 31-year-old police officer stationed at Paarl police station on allegations of rape. The incident allegedly took place on June 28, 2024,” Shuping said.

“It is alleged that the 35-year-old complainant and her male friend were looking for a place selling alcohol when they met the police officer at around 1am, and asked him for a place selling beer. “They all went to a certain house where the police officer bought two beers, and asked the complainant and her male friend to come to his house. “On arrival in the house, they drank the beers and the male friend later fell asleep on the couch,” Shuping explained.

“The police officer allegedly assaulted the complainant, put a knife on her neck and raped her. “She woke her male friend up when the police officer went to the bathroom and they left. “She reported the incident to the police and Ipid took over the investigation after the suspect was identified as a police officer.”

Shuping said the officer was arrested and appeared in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court, where the case was postponed to July 9 for a formal bail application. Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said police officers were entrusted with upholding the law and protecting the community – not violating and betraying the trust placed in them. “We stand in solidarity with the brave complainant who reported the crime and commend the Ipid for their swift action in arresting the suspect and taking over the investigation.