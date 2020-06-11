32 liquor licences suspended in Western Cape due to lockdown infractions
According to the Liquor Authority, at least 65 investigations were conducted between March 23 and June 5, three of which were under investigation by the WCLA, eight were referred to the police, four reports were being drafted for the Liquor Licensing Tribunal (LLT), one was referred the LLT and 32 licences were suspended.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said as of June 1, the sale of alcohol was again permitted. It was stated that licensed premises may sell liquor from Monday to Thursday, excluding Friday to Sunday and public holidays.
“We know that in our most vulnerable communities, taverns, particularly those which operate unlicensed, play a significant role in perpetuating alcohol-related harms,” Fritz said.
He said the WCLA would continue to work closely with the police to report unlicensed premises and ensure the necessary action against them.
“It was anticipated that unlicensed outlets would use the opportunity to stock up on liquor and licensed premises were monitored in terms of the volumes sold during single transactions.
“One premise was found selling 48 crates of beer (324 litres) to an individual who allegedly owns an unlicensed outlet. Two similar cases are in the process of being referred to the LLT for consideration,” he said.
Fritz urged members of the public who are aware of the illegal sale of alcohol to immediately report such to the police.
Any persons wanting to lodge a complaint or report a contravention of the regulations can contact the WCLA on 021 204 9805.
Cape Argus