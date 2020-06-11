32 liquor licences suspended in Western Cape due to lockdown infractions

Cape Town - More than 60 investigations have been conducted by the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) into liquor licence holders who allegedly failed to adhere to the lockdown regulations.

According to the Liquor Authority, at least 65 investigations were conducted between March 23 and June 5, three of which were under investigation by the WCLA, eight were referred to the police, four reports were being drafted for the Liquor Licensing Tribunal (LLT), one was referred the LLT and 32 licences were suspended.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said as of June 1, the sale of alcohol was again permitted. It was stated that licensed premises may sell liquor from Monday to Thursday, excluding Friday to Sunday and public holidays.

“We know that in our most vulnerable communities, taverns, particularly those which operate unlicensed, play a significant role in perpetuating alcohol-related harms,” Fritz said.

He said the WCLA would continue to work closely with the police to report unlicensed premises and ensure the necessary action against them.