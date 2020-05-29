32 schools in the Western Cape are affected by Covid-19 cases

Cape Argus - Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has revealed the number of schools and teachers affected by the Covid-19 in the Western Cape ahead of the schools reopening on Monday.

Schäfer said they have received a number of media enquiries about cases of Covid-19 at schools in the province, and that while they understand that the public is entitled to be informed, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) also has a duty to ensure that the information given does not compromise the confidentiality of staff or learners.

"Our staff is under enough stress without their individual schools being named in the media, which will also lead to further enquiries and added pressure.

"In addition, simply giving figures in the absence of any context or relevant factual information is not helpful, and could further aggravate the anxiety. Each case will have unique facts associated with it, which the schools will manage," Schäfer said.

"Parents and staff at a school have the right to know about any case at their particular school, and thus schools are expected to keep staff and parents informed of the developments related to Covid-19, and the steps that have been taken to ensure their safety."