Cape Town - In a marathon investigation that started in 2017 with the disappearance of a young teacher from Da Gamaskop in the Southern Cape, the probe by a Western Cape detective has lifted the lid to several other unsolved murders in various parts of the province. In December 2017 the body of the teacher was found in her home.

At the time, evidence could not link any person specifically to the murder. Unrelenting effort by the investigator, through DNA analysis, led to the arrest of a 32-year-old Zimbabwean suspect who is allegedly tied to the murder.

The arrest of the suspect on February 9, led the investigation to about four other murders, some in the Boland-towns such as Wolseley, Worcester, Swellendam and De Doorns.

The investigation continues in an effort to solve other cases with new leads being followed subsequent to the accused's arrest.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that could assist in solving murders that occurred in the Boland and Southern Cape between 2016 and 2019 is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

