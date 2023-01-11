350 deaths reported in the WC since outbreak of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease

Cape Town - The spread of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease (RHD) is continuing in the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape provinces and there have been approximately 250 deaths of wild rabbits and hares in the Western Cape alone since the disease broke out in November. Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said private companies had been contacted regarding importation of vaccine and his department was working to import monovalent RHDV2 vaccine for use in South Africa, the strain confirmed in the country.

“The paperwork is being processed by the relevant bodies and the vaccine may be imported once all necessary protocols are approved,” Ngcobo said. The vaccine will be imported by the relevant vaccine manufacturers through SAHPRA and Act 36 approval as there is currently no treatment for the extremely contagious rabbit disease in the country. Western Cape Department of Agriculture state veterinarian Laura Roberts said there had been approximately 350 deaths reported in the Western Cape so far.

In November just under 300 death were reported from 58 locations. “It is very unusual to find a dead wild rabbit or hare so any observed death is unusual. Most animals have been found dead, including domestic rabbits, but some have been seen to be collapsed, lame, inactive, drooping ears and bleeding from the anus before death. “Information is still being gathered but the disease seems to have a high mortality rate,” Roberts said.

In a statement, the DALRRD said RHD was caused by a virus (Calicivirus) and this was the first detection of the disease in South Africa. The department said it was still unclear how the disease entered the country, since the importation of rabbits and hares was not allowed. Investigations were still under way to determine whether illegal importation could be the source.

Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said biosecurity measures for RHD was very similar to other contagious diseases. “Any new animals should be kept isolated for two weeks to ensure they are healthy before they are mixed with resident animals. “People who may have had contact with infected animals should not be allowed on properties with healthy animals and if contact is necessary, they should change clothes, thoroughly wash their hands and arms and disinfect footwear.