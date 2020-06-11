36 more Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape as cases rise to 36 673

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded 36 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 927. As of 1pm on Thursday, 11 June, the Western Cape had 12 526 active Covid-19 cases, 36 279 confirmed cases and 22 862 recoveries. There are 1 242 people in hospital, of which 240 in ICU or high care. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. Picture: Western Cape Government Schools reopening: Winde said he fully understood that parents were worried about the Covid-19 pandemic and how the re-opening of schools might impact their child’s well-being. "As a parent myself, I know that our number one priority is always the safety of our children.

"That is why as a provincial government, working in cooperation with the National Department of Basic Education, we have followed top medical advice in supporting the decision to re-open schools safely in this province," Winde said.

He explained why reopening schools is in the learners best interest: https://www.iol.co.za/capeargus/news/winde-explains-why-reopening-cape-schools-is-in-learners-best-interest-49268494.

Cape Argus

