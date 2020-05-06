3771 Covid-19 cases, 72 deaths and over 1 100 have recovered in Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded an additional two Covid-19 deaths bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 72. As of 1pm on May 6, the province has recorded 3771 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, 1122 recoveries, 2 577 active cases (currently infected patients), conducted 48 168 tests, and has 150 patients in hospital with 62 in high care or ICU. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to families who have lost their loved ones, as the virus continues to spread in the province. The Western Cape government's community screening and testing program has so far screened 284 731 people across the province, and tested 9418 of these. "Screening and testing is an important tool in helping us to accurately pinpoint where infections are occurring and where a person does test positive, to start the contact tracing process," Winde said.

"Anyone displaying symptoms (dry cough, sore throat, fever or shortness of breath) is advised to call the hotline on 021 928 4102 for directions on what to do next. Testing facilities are available across the province, and the hotline will direct you to the appropriate one."

The Western Cape has recorded an additional two Covid-19 deaths bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 72. Picture: Western Cape Government

Here is a more detailed breakdown of the Covid-19 stats

* Cases previously reported in Mitchells Plain (2) and Drakenstein (1), have been reallocated as address data has been updated:

Cloth masks:

Under the level four regulations, it is mandatory that people leaving their homes wear cloth masks, Winde said.

"When worn correctly, cloth masks play an important role in the fight against Covid-19. However, they must be used properly and always together with the golden rules of hygiene. A mask alone will not prevent you from being infected.

"In order to be most effective, cloth masks must be clean and must be put on, worn and removed correctly. This means only touching the mask by the straps, and washing your hands before putting it on, and after removing it. Never fiddle with the mask or touch the inside," he said.

"Masks are also only one line of defence and should not replace hand washing and other hygiene measures. Social distancing is always important, even when you are wearing mask. Wearing the mask incorrectly ie. covering only the mouth, or removing it while speaking, defeats the purpose of wearing a mask- which is to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus by sick people.

"We also call on businesses to ensure that the appropriate measures are being taken to ensure staff safety in the workplace and to enforce mask wearing," Winde said.