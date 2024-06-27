38-year-old Delft bread truck ‘shooter’ makes his appearance in court

Cape Town - The suspect accused of double murder and the robbery of bread delivery truck drivers in Delft made his first appearance in court yesterday. Ayanda Dayi, 38, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested earlier this month.

He faces two counts of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Dayi and his accomplices, yet to be arrested, are alleged to have killed two staff members in a delivery truck branded with the Sasko logo. A video of the shooting along Symphony Way has gone viral on social media and it was alleged that the motive behind the shooting related to extortion by gangs in the area.

Dayi appeared slowly from the holding cell below yesterday, wearing a navy blue jacket and slacks. He had a black eye and the left side of his face was swollen. As the court proceedings started, Dayi chose to be addressed in Xhosa and opted for Legal Aid representation, with advocate Mzikayise Magidela coming on record as his legal counsel.

The case was postponed to July 3 for bail information and for the State to obtain Dayi’s full profile. Before the magistrate revealed that Dayi would be kept at Goodwood Prison until his next court date, Magidela objected and requested that his client be housed in the prison’s medical ward due to his injuries. He argued that it “doesn’t take a magician to see the extent of his client’s injuries”.

Magidela did not say where his client sustained the injuries, but said he had stitches that needed removal. The magistrate quickly ended the heated exchange and instructed Magidela that he needed to provide evidence that his client needed further medical treatment. The magistrate said it would be up to the prison warders or medical personnel to determine his medical condition, as the State noted that he was fit to appear before the court.