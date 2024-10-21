38-year-old Jason Foster vanishes on journey from Cape Town to Durban

A Durban family is desperately searching for their brother, Jason Foster, who mysteriously disappeared during a journey from Cape Town to Durban. According to the siblings, 38 year old Foster was travelling to Durban from Cape Town on Friday October 4, 2024 when he went missing.

Explaining the events that occurred before the disappearance of his brother, Deon Govender said his brother had left Durban with a friend, a truck driver who had gone to deliver goods in Cape Town. Govender said: “However, on their way back to Durban on Friday morning, Jason suddenly disappeared. We found out that the last place they stopped on their way back home was Beaufort West at the Engen Truck stop, this was also confirmed from camera footage on the premises. “He could have gone missing anywhere along the N1 from Beaufort West to Bloemfontein. Jason does not own a cell phone which makes it all the more harder to locate him.

“We are appealing to members of the public, to please assist us in finding Jason. It has been difficult trying to navigate this situation, however, we remain positive,” Govender said. At the time of his disappearance Foster was wearing a navy blue hoodie and black jeans. If you have any information about Foster’s whereabouts please contact Saps Phoenix on 0315082307.