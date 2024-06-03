39-year-old woman shot near notorious tavern in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - A thirty-nine-year-old woman has become the latest victim of a shooting at a Rocklands tavern in Mitchells Plain, where three people were killed last month. The latest victim reportedly heard shooting and ran for cover, later realising that she had been shot.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting on Friday evening in Viscount Avenue, Rocklands, where a 39-year-old female was shot and wounded, are under investigation. “Mitchell’s Plain police attended to a complaint involving a female who was shot and taken to hospital. “According to reports the victim was walking in the road when she heard gunshots going off. She ran for cover and later realised that she sustained a gunshot wound to her body.

“The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested. An attempted murder case was registered for investigation.” On May 12, three people were killed and six wounded in the tavern. Additional police had been deployed in Mitchells Plain after the shooting.

Ward councillor Daniel Christians said the area was volatile. “After the shooting on Friday, a youngster was shot and killed on New Eisleben on Saturday. We believe that both shootings were gang-related. “The gang fight is between the Americans and Fancy Boys. The area is volatile, we don’t know who carries guns, the Neighbourhood Watch members are on the ground.”

Christians said the main issue in the area was the high rate of unemployment. “This is something that our government needs to address. You get young boys who are unemployed and have nothing to do; they fall into the trap of becoming gangsters. “I believe if we create jobs for the youngsters, they are our future, but what kind of future do they represent if they fall into the hands of the criminals and they end up being targets?”