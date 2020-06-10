40 more Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape as cases rise to 36 279

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded 40 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 891. As of 1pm on Wednesday, 10 June, the Western Cape had 12 526 active Covid-19 cases, 36 279 confirmed cases and 22 862 recoveries. There are 1 195 people in hospital, of which 230 in ICU or high care. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. Picture: Western Cape Government Co-operation with the Eastern Cape: Premier Alan Winde has announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding travel for funerals and the transportation of bodies between the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape has been drafted by the Western Cape Government, and submitted to the Eastern Cape for approval and signature. Last month, the premier had a meeting with the Premier of the Eastern Cape, members of cabinets, National Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, and Police Minister Bheki Cele to discuss Covid-19 related issues impacting both of the two provinces with one of the focus areas being travel between the two provinces for funerals.

"At that meeting, we agreed to draw up a series of protocols around funerals and movement between provinces which are now contained in the draft MoU. This includes details on the preparation of bodies for travel and the permits required to travel for a funeral as suggested in the national regulations.

"The draft MoU indicates that those traveling between the two provinces may be subjected to a medical examination, or placed into a medical, quarantine and isolation facility should this be deemed necessary," Winde said.

"This document has been drawn up in the spirit of co-operative governance which is enshrined in the Constitution and the document commits both provinces to working together and supporting one another."

MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell said the Eastern Cape and Western Cape have the common goal of combating and preventing the transmission of Covid-19.

“To successfully combat this virus, all organs of the state must take seriously the principles of co-operative government and inter-governmental relations. We must do what we can to mitigate, combat and prevent any transmission of Covid-19 inter-provincially. This document shows that we are proactive and serious when it comes to looking out for the best interests of the people in both provinces," Bredell said.

Winde added that the Western Cape Government has already drawn up protocols for the management of increased Covid-19 deaths, both in the province and in cases where travel between provinces will be required.

"The pandemic has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths around the world and it was important to us here in the Western Cape that people be allowed to grieve and bury their loved ones, in line with their religious and cultural practices, while at the same time minimising the risk of the spread of Covidf-19.

"We have consulted widely in this regard, with nearly 50 organisations representing various religious, traditional and cultural groupings. These include the National House of Traditional Leaders, traditional leaders in the Western Cape, organisations representing indigenous people in the province as well as organisations representing the major faith groups including the Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and Christian faiths," he said.

"National regulations around the size of funerals, certain burial practices and who may attend are already in place and are not superseded by the Western Cape protocols."