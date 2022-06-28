41 nabbed after City of Cape Town clamps down on reckless and negligent driving

Cape Town - Forty-one negligent and reckless drivers are behind bars following a joint operation by the City’s Traffic and law enforcement agencies at the weekend. The multi-agency enforcement operation was steered by the City’s safety and security directorate in response to numerous complaints about illegal drag racing activities between Mitchell’s Plain and Lentegeur.

Traffic Service spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “During the drag racing operation in the Mitchells Plain area on Saturday, June 25, 2022, traffic officers recorded approximately 41 arrests.” “Twenty-eight motorists were arrested for drunk driving, 11 for reckless and negligent driving, and one for the possession of an imitation firearm. Officials also apprehended one person for endangering the life of a minor.” Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said: “Through the joint operation the ghost squad, metro police traffic, and law enforcement officials were able to make numerous arrests and respond to the calls by residents in Mitchell’s Plain regarding illegal drag racing.

“While the operation was in response to numerous complaints regarding drag racing by residents, community policing forum (CPF) groups and neighbourhood watches (NHW), officials also arrested several persons for driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and reckless and negligent driving. “It was shocking to see how many people participating were under the influence of alcohol. However, throughout the operation, we were able to test our Eye in the Sky technology, which proved helpful in drug and metal theft enforcement. We’re stepping up our game, and the use of this technology will help us in our fight against not only illegal racers but against gangsterism, cable theft and more,” Smith said. The Mitchell’s Plain United Residents Association (URA) and Lentegeur CPF welcomed the arrests made by the safety and security directorate at the weekend, saying it was a step in the right direction.

Mitchell’s Plain URA deputy chairperson Michael Jacobs said: “We have had several accidents and fatalities over the past couple of months in Mitchells Plain, stemming from mostly negligent driving. We also have a problem with drag racing on our main routes. Drag racing has been taking place with impunity with little law enforcement. “The operation held over the weekend is a clear step in the right direction. However, it must not be the only operation we see. There should be regular patrols and such similar operations not only on weekends and at the end of the month, but regularly.” Lentegeur CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers said: “We welcome the arrests by law enforcement, because every week residents are having to bear the nuisance that these races cause, especially on Morgenster Road and Jakes Gerwel. It was good to see the problem being tackled.”

In addition to the arrests, City officials also issued fines for 230 transgressions, including 54 for not being able to produce a driver’s licence, 12 for not wearing seatbelts, 20 for having defective tyres, 33 vehicles suspended for roadworthiness, and 12 for no number plates/incorrect number plates. [email protected] Cape Argus