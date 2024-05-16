48-year-old woman arrested for drunk and negligent driving on major in Cape Town

Cape Town - A woman who drove on the wrong side of the R300, causing a multi-car collision at the Bottelary offramp yesterday, has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving. City Traffic said officers arrested the 48-year-old who was driving towards the N1, but in the southbound side of the R300.

She ignored traffic officers’ attempts to get her to pull over, and eventually crashed into three other vehicles. Two people were slightly injured and taken to nearby hospitals. The driver initially said she was unable to remember what happened, but a field sobriety test put her at more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

“She was transported to Kuils River SAPS for processing on charges of driving under the influence, as well as reckless and negligent driving,” the City said. Three lanes were impacted, causing traffic congestion at 4pm. At the weekend, 58 motorists were arrested for drunk driving. “Drunk driving arrests doubled week on week, and again, we had well over 50 000 traffic transgressions recorded,” said safety and security Mayco member JP Smith. “Speeding, or driving impaired is fine, until you crash and hurt yourself, or even worse, someone else,” he said.