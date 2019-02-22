With Lion's Head well-known hiking trail closed for maintenance, the Cape Argus gathered 5 hiking trails Capetonians could tackle while in the meantime. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)



Cape Town - With Lion's Head's popular hiking trail closed for maintenance, the Cape Argus gathered 5 hiking trails Capetonians could tackle in the meantime.

The hiking trail on Lion’s Head is closed for maintenance until March 1 after South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the closure of the site in November last year.

“Successful completion of this much-needed intervention on the popular spiral trail up to the summit requires full closure of the trail during the maintenance period,” said SANParks spokesperson Saskia Marlowe.

Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) will now embark on one of the more intensive phases of the project where the condition of the trail would be addressed.





Many Capetonians will now be scrambling for hiking selfie replacements, and here are 5 trails that meet the Instagram standard Lion's Head has set.





1. Newlands Forest





Newlands Forest is a conservancy area on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain, beside the suburb of Newlands, Cape Town. It is owned and maintained by the Table Mountain National Parks Board, along with the City Parks Department of Cape Town, and includes a Fire Station, Nursery and Reservoir.









Littlewort trail

According to SA Venues : "This trail is located within Newlands Forest, and perfect for the family and is specifically aimed at your little ones. This self-guided trail has letters of the alphabet dotted around for you to follow, making this a fun exciting learning experience for the children.

"Follow the river until you get to a stone bridge, just below it you will see a waterfall and plunge pool that is great fun to swim in. There are some lovely spots to stop for a breather and admire the beauty around you. Dogs are welcome so there is no need to leave anyone behind, this is something the whole family can enjoy together."









2. Constantia Nek





Constantia Nek is a low pass over the Table Mountain range in Cape Town, South Africa, linking Constantia to Hout Bay in the west. It is one of three passes connecting Hout Bay to the rest of the city, and, with Ou Kaapse Weg is one of the two passes over the mountain range between the city centre and the Fish Hoek valley.





Starting and ending at Constantia Nek, this walk is approximately 3-4 hours long. The walk is mainly gravel and cement and, should you choose to deviate, it is single track and sometimes involves stairs. The spectacular views of False Bay as you climb making great photo opportunities.









3. Tygerberg Nature Reserve





There are about 13km of trails through the Tygerberg ranging from short (perfect if you’ve got small kids and want to get them used to walking) to longer routes that stretch from one end of the reserve to the other. Entry lies at Welgemoed, with the majority of the trails starting here.





Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 – 18:00; Weekends and public holidays, 07:30 – 19:00.





Fee: Adults (18 and over) - R16; Children (3 to 17), students and senior citizens (proof required) - R9

Children under 3 - Free

Learner/student groups (pre-booked, discounts may apply) - R9

'Friend' of this reserve (membership proof required) - Free





4. Table Mountain Contour Path





"Table Mountain Contour Path is a favourite simply because you can do it almost every day and any time of day (weather allowing), with or without dogs and kids. The first bit – getting from Table Mountain onto the Contour Path, requires some effort but once you are there the hike is flat and effortless," Hiking Cape Town





The contour path stretches roughly 16km. Depending on which direction you take it, you can either start from Cape Town side going into the Southern suburbs side or the other way around. With a couple of short climbs this is a gentle stroll that is suitable for the whole family. Although it is perfectly reasonable to do the entire length of the walk in one go, most prefer to break it into shorter sections.









5. Elephant's Eye Cave at Silvermine





According to SA Venues : "Most of the walk is along well-hewn paths and gravel roads, and the higher you get, the more beautiful the views as Cape Town and False Bay begin to emerge behind you. Even as early as the Tokai Forest there are wonderful views across to the Hottentot Holland Mountains, provided it’s a clear day.

The road zigs and zags its way slowly at a steady incline to the cave, which is huge (just as well as over weekends there will be a fair number of you in there at a time). Some people even bring their dogs up here (you need a Level 1 My Activity Permit to do this).

Elephant’s Eye lies high up on Constantiaberg Mountain. It’s called Elephant’s Eye because the mountain looks a little like the side of of an elephant’s head and the cave lies just where an eye would be (you can see the cave from the Constantia/Tokai valley below).

Silvermine is part of Table Mountain National Park, protecting its diverse fynbos and scenery and preserving the hiking, caving, climbing and mountain biking that so many people of Cape Town love."









