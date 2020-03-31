50 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the Western Cape, says Winde

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says 50 people who previously tested positive for the Covid-19 in the City of Cape Town, have fully recovered from their symptoms. He said however that there were still three people who were being treated in ICU from 13 people who were in hospitals in the Western Cape. The premier was speaking on Tuesday afternoon where he also revealed that province had recorded 348 positive Covid-19 cases across the Western Cape. "We can also confirm today that 50 people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in the City of Cape Town, have fully recovered from their symptoms.," Winde said. "All of them have completed their 14 day period of self-isolation, and can now, in accordance with guidelines set out by the NICD, leave isolation. They are now in the same scenario as all other members of the public, in that they are required to obey the lockdown laws, but can leave their homes for necessities such as medical care, food, cash and to collect grants, only." The Western Cape Government has said that it is hard at work to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on residents and communities, from a health, economic and humanitarian perspective.

Winde said that the safety of Western Cape residents is a number one priority.

"It is for this reason that we once again call on all residents to abide by the lockdown regulations. It is only if we all stay at home, that we will be able to stop the spread and ensure our systems are able to respond to this global pandemic," Winde said.

He also presented a breakdown of the metros and districts of the 348 cases of Covid-19 in the province:

Sassa grants:

Since Monday, Winde said they have seen long queues for the collection of social grants in supermarkets and shops.

"We are therefore calling on members of the public who are not collecting grants, to refrain from shopping over the next few days unless it is absolutely necessary to do so. This will help to minimize crowds and queues and ensure that grant recipients including the elderly and disabled, are not put at unnecessary risk."

Communities:

Communities have a critically important role to play in protecting themselves and those most vulnerable from Covid-19 infection. By ensuring that residents stay inside, and limit contact with other people when it is necessary to go out, the province will be able to flatten the curve of infections and ensure health services are not overwhelmed. This will allow those who are sick to receive the care they need.

"It came to our attention today that the Bo-Kaap community has established their own Covid-19 response team. This team, together with proactive and open family of a patient, was able to alert the community to a positive test in a way that was informative, and did not stigmatise the illness," Winde said.

"Their efforts could also support us to trace close contacts and ensure they self-isolate. This kind of response team can only work if the messaging is responsible, caring and shared on a voluntary basis, and we would like to thank them for this.

"We also call on communities to support our #ThankYouWC campaign aimed at celebrating those essential service workers, from the doctors and nurses at the frontline of our response, to the supermarket staff, farmworkers, law enforcement and all of the other men and women who go to work every day to ensure we are able to get through this pandemic. We thank you for your service,"

Residents are asked to hang a flag or a colourful piece of cloth from their doors and windows as a show of support and solidarity in neighbourhoods.

Update on Khayelitsha patient:

The patient has been receiving appropriate care as from Sunday, and has had access to in-hospital facilities, including catering. This was a temporary measure while an appropriate isolation facility was being explored.

The patient and the close contacts have been moved to an appropriate isolation facility earlier on Monday, in accordance with the plan to do so, from the outset. The Western Cape Government team managed the situation with the full support of Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

Mbombo added: "The outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19), has been stressful for many people. Fear and anxiety about this virus has led to social stigma because people are afraid of the unknown. Confusion, anxiety, fear, and even panic among the public is understandable. Unfortunately, these factors also fuel unwarranted harmful stereotyping. Stigma can lead to people hiding their illness to avoid discrimination which results in them delaying seeking out healthcare. This is a difficult time for the infected or affected people and they need compassion and love from us all. We must not stigmatise."

Transport:

"We have received several reports from members of the public working in essential services regarding transport issues. We are also receiving increasing reports of taxi drivers charging higher rates. It is imperative that our essential services workers, especially those working in our health system in the frontline response to the Coronavirus, are able to get to work," the premier said.

"We reiterate the call by MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela to the taxi industry to continue to transport essential workers at this time. Madikizela is also working with the Golden Arrow Bus Service to increase its services."

Essential service employers who are experiencing problems can contact the Department on [email protected], stating the nature of their transport challenge.

Please provide specific details, including number of people that need to be transported, from where, to where, at what time.

Education resources:

The Western Cape Department of Education has made a number of quality learning resources available to learners and parents who are at home during this time through their @home initiative. Resources in line with the CAPS curriculum are available for download at the WCED eportal: (https://wcedeportal.co.za/).

The National Government has, in their 18 March Gazette, indicate that local educational content must be zero-rated, so that it can be accessed for free without the need for data. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has written to the major telecommunications companies to request that the portal be zero-rated. Positive responses have already been received by some, and we are certain the others will soon follow suit.

Important numbers

Coronavirus national hotline: 0800 029 999

Coronavirus provincial hotline: 021 928 4102

To report crime or transgressions of the lockdown regulations: 10111

Reporting line for instances of abuse by police members: 073 890 1269

Reporting line for instances of abuse by the military: 012 676 3800 or email [email protected]

Western Cape Police Ombudsman (complaints related to policing): [email protected]