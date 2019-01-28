ASHRAF Cassiem with members of the Anti-Eviction Campaign in Chicago in the US. From left, Cassiem, Willie Fleming, Patricia Hill and Toussaint Losier. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cape Town - After the Cape Argus published a story about the 50-year-old Mitchells Plain activist who was accepted to study law at UCT but did not have the money, a group of people raised money to pay for his registration fees. Ashraf Cassiem said: “I want to thank everyone who made a donation towards my studies. Especially Romin Khan (who) raised the money from various people in Germany. This donation has made it possible for me to register for my studies.

“Romin has been supporting the work of the anti-eviction campaign. The next challenge is to raise money for my tuition.”

Last year Cassiem could not get a bursary and now has to fund-raise for his tuition fees. He has assisted many people by fighting evictions in various communities.

In 2000 he was evicted from his home and later started the Anti-Eviction Campaign, an organisation which helped other communities to fight evictions.

“This degree will enable me to help more people who face evictions,” Cassiem said.

He has been unable to secure a bursary to begin his studies and has appealed to the public for help.

Cassiem can be contacted on 076 186 1408.

[email protected]