51% plunge of GDP ’not the worst SA had seen but most severe globally’

Cape Town - The plummeting by 51% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) has sunk the economy deeper into recession and analysts and economists are blaming it on the hard lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. While many were surprised by the fall of the GDP, economist Hugo Pienaar said that while the GDP figures were not the worst South Africa had seen, they ranked among the most severe globally. “A particularly strict lockdown and pre-Covid vulnerabilities helps to explain this. The level of GDP is 8.7% lower in first six months of 2020 compared with same period in 2019.” Business Leadership South Africa chief executive Busi Mavuso said: “We hope this proves to be sobering for policymakers. We hope they refocus their energies on undertaking structural reforms in electricity, labour regulations and spectrum allocation. “Over the past week we were reminded of the need for urgent reforms with the return of load shedding just when we were hoping for a strong increase in economic activity in the final months of the year after the hard lockdown,” said Mavuso.

“Unreliable electricity supply has fed into persistently weak business confidence and, in turn, investment, growth and job creation,” said Mavuso.

“The plans to restructure the electricity sector have for the most part been considered and drawn up by the Mineral Resources and Energy Ministry. It is essential they are now implemented to give the economy a fighting chance of recovery within the next two years,” said Mavuso.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said this was the fourth consecutive decline in quarterly GDP since the second quarter of last year.

“The manufacturing industry contracted by 74.9% in the second quarter. All 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates in the second quarter. The trade, catering and accommodation industry decreased by 67.6%.

“Decreased economic activity was reported in wholesale trade, retail trade, motor trade, catering and accommodation,” said Maluleke.

“The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry was the only positive contributor to GDP growth, with an increase of 15.1% and a contribution of 0.3 of a percentage point to GDP growth. The increase was mainly due to increased production of field crops and horticultural and animal products,” said Maluleke.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a Presidential Employment Stimulus which starts next month and which he said would expand opportunities through public and social employment to counteract job losses.

“As the epidemic continues to stabilise, a strong recovery is possible through targeted actions to restore economic growth and protect the livelihoods of our people,” said Ramaphosa.

Premier Alan Winde said the data showed the severe impact of the hard lockdown. “Thousands of people across the country have already lost their jobs as a result of the hard lockdown and we must avoid further job losses.

“We continue to focus on keeping the people of this province safe and healthy. But we must put the same energy and determination into ensuring that we are able to save jobs and avoid the second, unemployment pandemic.”

Deon van Zyl, the chairperson of the Western Cape Property Development Forum, said the drop in GDP reflected not only on the current economic crisis, but the ongoing systemic bureaucratic challenges that South Africa faced and which continued to undermine economic development and job creation.

Cape Argus