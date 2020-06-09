53 more Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape as cases rise to 33 892

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded 53 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 851.

As of 1pm on Tuesday, 9 June, the Western Cape had 12 250 active Covid-19 cases, 33 892 confirmed cases and 20 791 recoveries. There were also 1 156 people in hospital, of which 220 in ICU or high care.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government

Groote Schuur testing and triage centre:

Winde revealed that another of the Western Cape Government’s testing and triage centres was opened at Groote Schuur. He said that this site, one of 18 in the first phase, will provide a dedicated space to screen, triage and test patients presenting to Groote Schuur.

"These centres help to ease the pressure on our hospital emergency care centres, while also separating testing and triaging from the rest of the hospital patients," Winde said.