57 incidents of theft, vandalism recorded at Cape schools amid lockdown

Cape Town - The number of burglaries and vandalism incidents at schools in the province since the holiday period and lockdown has increased to 57, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said on Thursday. Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the majority of incidents had occurred in Metro Central District, followed by Eden and Central Karoo. Hammond said items stolen include electricity cables, computer equipment, fencing, security gates and garden tools. Costs of the damages were still to be determined. “The department would like to thank community members who have reported suspicious behaviour in and around our schools. “We would also like to appeal to all communities to please assist us further by reporting suspicious activity or the sale of goods obtained at schools,” Hammond said.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga reported this week that 183 schools have been vandalised countrywide since the lockdown began.

She said it was disappointing that criminals would destroy the same infrastructure meant to provide decent spaces of learning for children.

“Let us work together to safeguard the future of our children by exposing these criminal elements,” she said.

A body advocating for learner rights, Equal Education (EE), said the destruction of school infrastructure and theft was tragic.

“Our members and our communities have fought and continue to fight tooth and nail to ensure that our schools have safe and adequate infrastructure,” said EE communications officer Jay-Dee Cyster.

She said the burglary and vandalism of schools was a common occurrence over the school holidays, signaling security gaps in schools.

“We reiterate our call: all schools must be equipped with perimeter security including fencing, burglar proofing and security systems as a deterrent, and as required by the minimum uniform norms and standards for public school infrastructure.”

ANC deputy chief whip in the provincial legislature and the spokesperson on education, Khalid Sayed, called for the WCED to properly implement the school safety programme.

