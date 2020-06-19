7 Covid-19 cases reported at high school in Strand

Teachers and staff members have raised concerns over the manner in which Khanyolwethu High School in Noxolo Street has dealt with the situation.

One non-teaching staff member and six teachers have tested positive for Covid-19. Staff members say the school has not been transparent with all members as they are not fully kept abreast of developments.

Two cloth masks were given to teachers and staff and sanitisers were being kept in classrooms and at various entrances.

School Governing Body chairperson Andile Koyi confirmed that six cases have been reported and that some teachers have gone for testing and are currently not at school as they await their results. The school continues to operate.

“The school was sanitised before the opening and a deep cleaning was done by a private company. Our school is in operation as we speak,” said Koyi.

Koyi said all confirmed cases have been reported to the relevant departments.

Provincial education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the school would be closed today again for decontamination.

“The school has been decontaminated previously. The school is closed tomorrow (today) for decontamination. Teachers and staff should be back at school on Monday,” she said.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.