70 deaths, 997 recoveries from Covid-19 in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded an additional six Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 70. As of 1pm on May 5, the province has recorded 3 677 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, 997 recoveries, 2610 active cases (currently infected patients), conducted 47 751 tests, and has 153 patients in hospital with 55 in high care or ICU. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to families who have lost their loved ones, as the virus continues to spread in the province. The Western Cape has screened a total of 267 347 people across the province, and tested 8 838 of these in our active case finding community screening and testing program. In total, the province has tested 47 751 people. "The Western Cape data has shown that transmission among members of the community is established, and that the provincial curve is climbing at a faster rate. Flattening this curve requires each and every citizen in the province to act responsibly in order to protect themselves and their loved ones, and to ensure that the sick, the elderly and the vulnerable who will be impacted most severely, are protected," Winde said.

The Witzenberg region still has the highest number of Covid-19 cases outside of the Cape Town Metro.

International Hand Hygiene Day:

Today marks International Hand Hygiene Day.

Handwashing is always important because it is a simple but highly effective way to fight disease and prevent infections. This year, as the world faces the Covid-19 pandemic, handwashing is especially important to stop the spread and flatten the curve. Winde said residents should wash their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

"Combined with staying at home, practicing physical distancing and wearing a clean, cloth mask, hygiene measures like handwashing, are an effective way to stop the spread of the virus.

"We call on all workplaces that are currently operational under the level four regulations to ensure their employees safety by providing handwashing facilities, or hand sanitisers, in addition to putting in place measures like social distancing, screening and compulsory mask wearing in the workplace," the premier said.

Safety on public transport:

The Western Cape Government's Department of Transport and Public Works has created a reporting mechanism to report unsafe public transport. Residents using public transport can dial *134*234# from their mobile phone to report overfull minibus, midibus, metered or e-hailing taxis, drivers who are not wearing masks, or taxis not supplying hand sanitisers on board.

Where people encounter unsafe public transport, they're urge to report it.

Provincial relief for cultural, creative and sports sectors:

Today, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport announced a provincial relief fund for the cultural, creative and sports sectors.

Before the lockdown, the Western Cape was home to thriving cultural, artistic and sports scenes and we are home to many talented artists, musicians and sportsmen and women. Those working in these sectors have been heavily impacted by the cancellation of gatherings, events and sporting fixtures and the province has devised two types of relief - for cultural and creative support and for sports and recreation support.

Applications for the fund close on 19 May and more information, including the qualifying criteria and applications forms can be found here https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/news/provincial-relief-cultural-creative-and-sports-sectors