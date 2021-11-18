75-year-old grandmother, Notozi Jennifer Mgobozi, graduates with Master’s degree in Education

Cape Town - A Milnerton family are beyond proud of their 75 year-old mother, who graduated with a Master’s degree in Education from Walter Sisulu University (WSU) in the Eastern Cape. Notozi Jennifer Mgobozi, 75, already has her sights set on a PhD. She enrolled at WSU in 2018, after a long career in teacher development for quality education.

Mgobozi has been out to prove it's never too late to go after your dreams. “I got so excited when my supervisor informed me that I was graduating, mostly because this achievement is part of a legacy that I’m leaving behind for other people to benefit from and be inspired by.” Mgobozi said one of her most notable works was working at Collegiate Junior Secondary School in Gqeberha, where she was one of the first teachers to assist with language transition as black students were being accepted at former Model C schools.

Mgobozi said education had been her passion since the beginning. “My main objective has always been to go where I can make a difference in the education system, for both teachers and learners.” She started working in the education sector as a primary school teacher, but felt she had to leave the field behind after she got married.

“But due to my passion for this, I decided I was not done. I was invited by an NGO at UCT to be part of a team that was conducting ethnographic study,” she said. She said for most of her life, she had never applied to be part of those organisations. “I have always received invitations because the work that I’ve done speaks for itself.”

There were ululations at the airport as the family welcomed Mgobozi, a mother of two, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Mgobozi's last born, Nomonde Zakhe, said she was inspired by her mother's dedication and determination to education. "Tozi, is a hard worker, a loving, prayer warrior, God fearing, family oriented, very focused woman," Nomonde said.