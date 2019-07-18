File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A review of the statistics involved in two severe cold fronts in June shows that the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) recorded 760 incidents, ranging from blocked drains to fallen trees and flooding. The DRMC co-ordinates the City’s response to incidents that impact on the safety and well-being of residents.

In June, the DRMC received weather warnings from the SA Weather Service on two occasions. Severe weather fallout reports included flooding to varying degrees; roofs damaged or blown off by strong winds; fallen trees and branches fallen, blocked drains; and power outages and others.

The DRMC recorded 139 leaking or blown off roofs, 346 fallen trees on roads and overhead cables, and other tree related incidents. It also recorded 84 electricity outages between June 21 and 23, and 191 incidents relating to blocked roadways and flooding in formal and informal areas.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “We are grateful for the winter rain, as it is crucial to efforts to replenish our dams, but the City is also mindful of its responsibility to protect those who are vulnerable when storm-like conditions hit the city.

“The focus of the City’s emergency services is always on protecting life as a first priority, to avoid damage to property or the environment and to minimise disruption.”

Smith said the City’s DRMC ensured all the required services were notified and mobilised as per the winter readiness plan.

“Our appeal to the public is to not share messages until incidents are verified.

“It creates unnecessary panic, and blocks the emergency lines which means persons who need assistance struggle to get through,” Smith said.

