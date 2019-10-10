Cape Town - The South African Council for Educators (SACE) said 765 complaints were received against teachers in the county with the Western Cape responsible for 200 of them.
This according to SACE chief executive Ella Mokgalane when she presented its annual 2018/2019 report to parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education.
With the highest incident occurred in the province was corporal punishment and assault category of unprofessional conduct with 173 cases, followed by improper conduct.
She said 636 files were opened against teachers with some teachers accused of more than one transgression. Mokgalane said most cases were committed by mathematics and sciences teachers “because they spend more time with learners, even for afternoon classes”.
The committee also received a briefing from the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi).