765 complaints filed against SA teachers









The South African Council for Educators (SACE) said 765 complaints were received against teachers in the county with the Western Cape responsible for 200 of them. File photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency Cape Town - The South African Council for Educators (SACE) said 765 complaints were received against teachers in the county with the Western Cape responsible for 200 of them. This according to SACE chief executive Ella Mokgalane when she presented its annual 2018/2019 report to parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education. With the highest incident occurred in the province was corporal punishment and assault category of unprofessional conduct with 173 cases, followed by improper conduct. She said 636 files were opened against teachers with some teachers accused of more than one transgression. Mokgalane said most cases were committed by mathematics and sciences teachers “because they spend more time with learners, even for afternoon classes”. The committee also received a briefing from the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi).

Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba lauded Umalusi for highlighting challenges faced, raising it with the Basic Education Department and monitoring that the identified weaknesses were brought to the attention of national department.

“History has shown that this process works, as the department ensured in the past that all challenges highlighted by Umalusi are addressed prior to the start of the examinations.”

The committee heard that the Umalusi verification of the state of readiness for the department was conducted from September 11 and completed on October 1, and that 629 197 full-time candidates were registered as at September 30 and 122 471 part-time candidates.

Umalusi was further satisfied that the department, through the nine provincial education departments, considering the level of readiness, are ready to conduct the 2019 NSC exams.

[email protected]