Cape Town - New research has confirmed the extinction of 79 plants in South Africa’s three biodiversity hot spots - the Cape Floristic Region, the Succulent Karoo, and the Maputuland- Pondoland-Albany corridor. According to a study published in the journal Current Biology this week, this represents a shocking 45.4% of all known plant extinctions from 10 of the world’s 36 biodiversity hot spots.

Biodiversity hot spots are areas that harbour exceptionally high numbers of unique species, but are under severe threat from human disturbance. South Africa is remarkable in that for a relatively small country, it is home to three of these hot spots.

An international team of researchers, led by Jaco le Roux and Heidi Hirsch, affiliated with the Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch University, analysed a comprehensive dataset of 291 plant extinctions since 1700 in 10 biodiversity hot spots and six cold spots (such as England, Germany and Russia), covering about 15% of the Earth’s land surface.

The main drivers for extinctions in South Africa were found to be agriculture (49.4%), urbanisation (38%) and invasive species (22%).

Le Roux said: “Regional datasets provide valuable data to make general inferences around plant extinctions and the drivers underlying these extinctions.

“There are, however, still many regions in the world without a Red List of Plants, or with outdated lists, such as Madagascar and Hawaii. These ‘hottest’ of hot spots were therefore not included in their analysis.

“A lack of up-to-date lists prevents us from gaining a more complete and precise picture of what we’re losing, and at exactly what rate,” said Hirsch.

The first recorded species to be lost to forestry in South Africa in the 1700s was a type of fountainbush that used to grow next to streams in the Tulbagh region - Psoralea cataracta. In 2008, it was listed as extinct on the Red List of South African Plants.

More recently in 2012, an extremely rare species of vygie, Jordaaniela anemoniflora, was declared extinct in the wild after losing its battle against urbanisation and coastal developments at Strand, Macassar and Hermanus.

At this rate, they predict that in the areas they studied, another 21 plant species will go extinct by 2030, 47 species by 2050 and 110 species by 2100.