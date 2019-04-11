Beneficiary Mama Eunice Nompumelelo, 75, with Malusi Booi, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - Thursday's housing handover marked a new beginning for eight beneficiaries, who have special needs or dependents with special needs, when they received the keys to their Breaking New Ground (BNG) homes in Delft. Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi was there to congratulate the new home owners and to hand over their keys.

Mama Eunice Nompumelelo (75) who has been on the Housing Database for 20 years and wheelchair-bound Mr Mark Adams were overjoyed to receive their new homes in the City’s Delft housing project.

They were among eight beneficiaries with special needs and/or dependents, who received the keys to their BNG homes from Booi and Beverley van Reenan, Chairperson of the Human Settlements Portfolio Committee.

The houses for beneficiaries with special needs include a ramp leading to the front of the house, grab rails in the bathroom, sliding doors to the bathroom and lowered light switches to make it accessible to wheelchair-bound residents.

"It was an honour for me to hand over houses to our beneficiaries who have special needs or who have dependents with special needs. As a caring City, it is important for us to ensure that these homes specifically cater for beneficiaries with physical challenges so that their homes are more accessible to them and suitable to their needs.

"It was overwhelming to see the joy and thankfulness on the faces of our beneficiaries and their loved ones. Beneficiaries have the opportunity to unlock their homes and their dreams at the same time as they have become property owners for the first time," said Booi.

"Owning a home gives beneficiaries security and signifies the restoration of their dignity. This is certainly a memorable moment for our beneficiaries.

"Going forward, we remind our new property owners that they are responsible for their homes. We therefore encourage them to make responsible decisions regarding their homes which includes the maintenance and upkeep of their homes as well as ensuring the security of their assets for their loved ones in future by including it in their will," said Booi.

Over the coming months, more qualifying beneficiaries will receive their own homes as part of the City’s commitment to provide 2 400 BNG houses in the area. Approximately R185 million has been budgeted for this project.

The Roosendal housing project, which formed part of the first phase of development, was completed in 2016 and provided 288 beneficiaries with BNG housing opportunities.

The remaining phase, which is currently under construction will provide 2 112 housing opportunities. Thus far approximately 259 houses have been handed over in this phase.

The construction of the Delft housing project is making progress.

