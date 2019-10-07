8 Quotes and 8 Pics for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's 88th birthday









Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Picture: Werner Beukes/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu celebrates his 88th today, October 7.

Aside from the Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture taking place on Monday evening at the Cape Town City Hall, Rivonia Trialist Denis Goldberg unveiled the Forgotten Liberators exhibition at the Old Granary on Sunday, as part of celebrations to mark Tutu's 88th birthday.

The exhibition, sub-titled Third World in World War II, presents a decolonised history of the Second World War, acknowledging the six million Jews who died in the holocaust as well as the 20 million others – including gay and lesbian people, gypsies, communists, Blacks and Third World conscripts – who lost their lives opposing the racism of Nazi Germany.





Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu, is a Nobel Peace Laureate, and played a key role player in the fight against apartheid in South Africa. He was also the first black South African Archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa and primate of the Anglican Church of South Africa.





In honour of Desmond Tutu's 88th birthday, we've compiled 8 pictures and quotes to celebrate the beloved icon.





1. “I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven . No, I'd say sorry. I mean, I'd much rather go to that other place."

Newly ordained Mpho Tutu kisses her father, Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Emeritus, after blessing him at Christ Church in Alexandria, Virginia, January 17, 2004. Mpho Tutu was ordained as an Anglican priest by her father. Archbishop She has since been forced to give up her duties as a priest in South Africa's Anglican church after she married a woman. Picture: REUTERS/Mannie Garcia

2. "I never doubted that we were going to be free because, ultimately, I knew there was no way in which a lie could prevail over the truth, darkness over light, death over life."





Spirit of togetherness Archbishop Desmond Tutu shares a light moment with his wife Leah, Graca Machel and Nelson Mandela at his home in Orlando West, Soweto. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

3. “The universe can take quite a while to deliver. God is patient with us to become the God's children he wants us to be but you really can see him weeping.”





Picture of Desmond Tutu, Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg taken in 1985, when he spoke to the press in Pietermaritzburg after addressing the National initiative for the reconciliation conference. Picture: Laurie Bloomfield/Independent Archives

4. "Despite all of the ghastliness in the world, human beings are made for goodness," he once said.





Archibishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah pose for a picture inside their home in Milnerton. Picture: Henk Kruger/African NewsAgency (ANA) Archives

5. "Peace without justice is impossibility."

Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela listen and answer children's questions on AIDS. Picture: ANDREW INGRAM/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

6. "Differences are not intended to separate, to alienate. We are different precisely in order to realise our need of one another."





Retired South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu talks with actor Will Smith during a luncheon to kick off the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, on May 1, 2004. Picture: REUTERS/Dave Allocca

7. "Equality is essential to human life and well-being."





Archbishop Desmond Tutu pays a tribute to the late Pope John Paul II in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, April, 3, 2005. Picture: Obed Zilwa/AP Photo.

8. "Do your little bits of good where you are, its those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world."





Barack Obama (L) speaks to journalists during a courtesy call at the office Desmond Tutu (R) in Cape Town August 21, 2006 when Obama was still a senator. Picture: REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Bonus: "Nothing is too much trouble for love."









