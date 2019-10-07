Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu celebrates his 88th today, October 7.
Aside from the Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture taking place on Monday evening at the Cape Town City Hall, Rivonia Trialist Denis Goldberg unveiled the Forgotten Liberators exhibition at the Old Granary on Sunday, as part of celebrations to mark Tutu's 88th birthday.
The exhibition, sub-titled Third World in World War II, presents a decolonised history of the Second World War, acknowledging the six million Jews who died in the holocaust as well as the 20 million others – including gay and lesbian people, gypsies, communists, Blacks and Third World conscripts – who lost their lives opposing the racism of Nazi Germany.