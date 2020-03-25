82 more units approved for Woodstock Exchange 1 development

Cape Town - The Municipal Planning Tribunal has approved the application by Signatura Property Development to build an additional 82 units on top of the existing development comprising the Woodstock Exchange 1 (WEX1). The development received objections for excluding inclusionary housing and contributing to gentrification in the Woodstock and Salt River areas. Acting chairperson of the Municipal Planning Tribunal Sydney Holden said: “The Municipal Planning Tribunal resolved to approve the application with conditions. "This decision, when all parties are notified, is subject to a right of appeal by the applicant and the objector.” In its submissions made in November, a week after the Municipal Planning Tribunal sent Signatura Property Development back to the drawing board after it had rejected its initial proposal, the developer stated, “There are simply too many variables to seriously consider the inclusion of inclusionary housing in this development.” The letter continues to state that the issue cannot be addressed without a clear policy from the City, so that any expenditure related to affordable housing can be included on the outset.

Reclaim the City Woodstock Chapter leader Karen Hendricks said: “We didn't know that a decision was made. But it's completely absurd for the reasons behind this approval. They already have a development reason why they would want to add more units. Regardless it still excludes the poor and working-class people.”

