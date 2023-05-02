9-month-old baby girl almost killed as police van crashes into her home

Cape Town - A police van crashed into a family’s home almost killing a 9-month-old girl. The brick house in Hester Street Kuils River was struck so hard that the walls shifted from the foundation while the back remained wide open.

The Jonkers household was watching television at about 10pm on Saturday when there was a loud bang and a police van crashed into their home, and destroyed the back of the house. The baby and other family members survived falling bricks. Randall Jonkers said the family was distressed after the negligence of the driver, and how the officers who were present at the scene failed to attend to their needs. He said Kuils River and Mfuleni officers attended the scene, but failed to take a statement from them.

“On the night of the incident, officers from Kuils River and Mfuleni police stations were present. They told us that they would open a case of negligence against their colleague, but none of them took a statement from us,” he said. Jonkers said he went to the stations to open a case of damage to property, but could not be assisted by officers of either station. “On Sunday and Monday both my wife and I went to both police stations to open a case of damage to property, but officers refused to help us, instead they treated us like we were criminals.

“My family is left to suffer. If it was not for the community members who donated bricks, cement and a door we would have still been forced to either guard our belongings or ask neighbours for a place to stay,” he said. Kuils River community policing forum chairperson Faizile Martini said: “I went to the family on Monday to assess the damages. From what I have seen I will try and see if I can also help by finding other role-players to assist. “One of the key things that I want to see through is what role the SAPS is going to play with regards to this, because whether it was intentional or not, the damage has been caused and the family is sitting in a house that is unsafe.”