90 Western Cape government employees have died due to Covid-19

Cape Town - Ninety provincial government employees died from Covid-19 between the start of the pandemic and September 4, Premier Alan Winde said. He revealed this while answering the question, “How many officials in the employ of the Western Cape government contracted Covid-19; what are the overall recovery and mortality rates for those affected?” from MPL Ricardo Mackenzie. “As at September 4, the 13 provincial departments reported 6273 employees had contracted Covid-19,” said Winde. “The departments reported that, out of this number, 352 are active cases and there have been 5831 recoveries." In a follow-up question, Mackenzie asked how many provincial government employees who had recovered were back at work.

“As of last week 83% of the provincial workforce were back at work and now with more schools reopening it may well be about 86%,” said Winde.

“Meanwhile, 10.3% of the provincial government's employees are now working from home.

"Of course this will change over the next weeks and months, until we find the new normal and develop a new way of working.”

Asked by leader of the provincial opposition, the ANC's Cameron Dugmore, how many of the 90 who had died had co-morbidities, and if that number was consistent with provincial and national levels, Winde said a report he received did not include that information but he thought the number would be consistent with provincial and national figures.

Cape Argus