993 youths receive training from Western Cape Agriculture Department
“Over the past five years, 993 beneficiaries gained from our bursaries, scholarships, internships (graduates, students and matriculants), exchange programmes and the Young Professional Persons Programme,” he said.
Meyer said the department "signed 100 memoranda of understanding with host employers" (farmers and agricultural entities).
"These agreements expanded the human capital programmes throughout the province and specifically in rural areas. The department also awards bursaries in line with career opportunities emanating from the 4th industrial revolution. The first group of 14 officials, interns and students are in the process of obtaining their remote pilot licence (RPL), which will qualify them to fly a drone legally. The combination of a RPL and an agricultural qualification will open a whole range of career opportunities in the sector.
“My recent visit to the youth tunnel farmer, Byron Booysen, who is a recipient of funding as well as extension and advisory support from the department, once again confirmed that our youth remains our greatest asset, It is certainly encouraging to see how these young people are making a difference in the agricultural landscape.
“One hundred and thirty agricultural graduate interns were appointed on the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Placement Programme, and 10 young professional persons (nine with Master’s degrees and one with a doctorate) were supported.”
Meyer's spokesperson, Daniel Johnson, said: “Close to 12000 youth were provided with career information promoting agriculture as a career of choice through agricultural shows, exhibitions, open days and mobile Thusong Centres. In the 2019/20 period, the (department) awarded 103 bursaries and five scholarships.
“Thirty rural youth benefited from the Agricultural Partnership for Youth Development project, which places beneficiaries in a one-year internship, and 41 student and graduate interns were taken up in the department’s work-integrated learning programme.”@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus