993 youths receive training from Western Cape Agriculture Department

Cape Town - The Western Cape Agriculture Department has spent R53.7 million on programmes to develop youth for the advancement of agriculture, according to Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer.

“Over the past five years, 993 beneficiaries gained from our bursaries, scholarships, internships (graduates, students and matriculants), exchange programmes and the Young Professional Persons Programme,” he said.

Meyer said the department "signed 100 memoranda of understanding with host employers" (farmers and agricultural entities).

"These agreements expanded the human capital programmes throughout the province and specifically in rural areas. The department also awards bursaries in line with career opportunities emanating from the 4th industrial revolution. The first group of 14 officials, interns and students are in the process of obtaining their remote pilot licence (RPL), which will qualify them to fly a drone legally. The combination of a RPL and an agricultural qualification will open a whole range of career opportunities in the sector.

“My recent visit to the youth tunnel farmer, Byron Booysen, who is a recipient of funding as well as extension and advisory support from the department, once again confirmed that our youth remains our greatest asset, It is certainly encouraging to see how these young people are making a difference in the agricultural landscape.