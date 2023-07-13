A body found along railway tracks in Kalksteenfontein

Cape Town - Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder case after discovering the body of an 18-year-old man on the railway line at Kalksteenfontein between Bonteheuwel and Netreg train stations.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “Rumours are circulating that his body may have been dumped on the railway line at Kalksteenfontein, but this is yet to be confirmed. This is, however, the third murder in recent weeks on the railway line.”
McKenzie is appealing to Kalksteenfontein residents and neighbouring areas to help in the investigation.
“I am also appealing to the Community Policing Forum, a body set up and elected to be the link between the community and SAPS to fulfil their duty and mandate by creating these channels for likely informants to come forward. It is critical at this point to ensure SAPS are supported in bringing an end to these deaths. While this murder is gang-related, it still leaves families and friends in pain, and a community in fear.”
SAPS spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “On Wednesday, Bishop Lavis SAPS members were informed of a body lying on the railway track next to Bonteheuwel. Upon their arrival, they found the body of an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. The police are investigating a case of murder.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is kindly requested to contact Bishop Lavis SAPS or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.