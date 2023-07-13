A body found along railway tracks in Kalksteenfontein

Cape Town - Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder case after discovering the body of an 18-year-old man on the railway line at Kalksteenfontein between Bonteheuwel and Netreg train stations.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “Rumours are circulating that his body may have been dumped on the railway line at Kalksteenfontein, but this is yet to be confirmed. This is, however, the third murder in recent weeks on the railway line.”

McKenzie is appealing to Kalksteenfontein residents and neighbouring areas to help in the investigation.

“I am also appealing to the Community Policing Forum, a body set up and elected to be the link between the community and SAPS to fulfil their duty and mandate by creating these channels for likely informants to come forward. It is critical at this point to ensure SAPS are supported in bringing an end to these deaths. While this murder is gang-related, it still leaves families and friends in pain, and a community in fear.”