Cape Town - A decision on the Tafelberg site has yet to be made, following a court judgement two weeks ago overturning its sale to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School.

Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson Bianca Capazorio said: “Cabinet has not yet taken a decision on the Tafelberg matter. The 200-page judgment handed down by the Western Cape High Court is complex and includes a number of different orders that span a variety of important constitutional and governance issues.

“Our legal team is currently considering all these orders, and their impact on the Western Cape government, to determine the way forward.

“We will communicate any cabinet decisions once they have been formally taken.”

Housing activists have campaigned for the site to be used for affordable social housing. The high court found that both the City and the provincial government failed in their constitutional mandate to address apartheid spatial planning by selling the site to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135 million.