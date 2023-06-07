A final tribute to 5 kids who lost their lives in Mitchell’s Plain car crash

Cape Town - A sombre mood filled the hall at West End Primary School as parents and pupils remembered the lives of five children lost during a scholar transport car crash in Mitchell’s Plain last week. The memorial service, conducted by the Western Cape Education Department, followed several services in the past week.

Family members, school representatives and other speakers took turns to comfort the parents and commemorate the lives of Linathi Madalana, 11, Katlego Banga, 8, Lwethu McKerry, 6, Lelam Betiwe, 5, and Rehema Eiman, 7. During the eulogies, everyone noted that even although the pupils had died tragically, it was inspiring to see how it had brought all five families together. One speaker said: “I cannot imagine what each and every one sitting here is going through. I’d love to say it gets easier, but I don’t know if it does. No parents should ever experience losing a child in such a horrible manner or losing a child in general. No parent should bury their child.”

The memorial service, conducted by the Western Cape Education Department, followed several services in the past week. Picture: Siviwe Melapi/Cape Argus Westpoort Primary School principal Malika Ismail-Meyer said the school was grieving the loss of Katlego Banga. “Many knew him, if not by name then by his face. Banga, who was a learner at the school for a year and half had four teachers who all described him as an incredible individual. He had a bubbly personality, he was energetic and always willing to share and help others. “As the principal to more than a thousand learners, making it very difficult to know everyone by name, but because of his face, I will always remember Banga for his tight hugs that he normally gave me whether in the school corridors or during his class visit,” she said.

A family member of Rehema Eiman from Ridgeville Primary School described her as a young girl who had a bright smile. “She was shy, yet her smile was full of life,” she said, adding that they often wondered what her years of growing would be like.