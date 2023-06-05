A fourth dead body found in Macassar in a space of eight days

Cape Town - Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich is outraged that a fourth body has been found in the area, saying the area has become a dumping ground for murder victims blaming Eskom and the police. Helfrich said between Saturday May 27 and June 3, four bodies have been found and all the discoveries follow an extended power outage.

On the morning of Saturday, May 27 the body of an unidentified woman, who is suspected to be in her thirties, was found floating in shallow water on Macassar beach. The body was discovered by a fisherman at around 7am that morning. On Sunday, May 28, the body of a man that is suspected to have been stabbed to death was found in the bushes on Macassar Road. A broken bottle neck was used to inflict the wounds he sustained on his neck and face. On Thursday, 1 June 2023, at around 4.30pm another body was found floating in a pool of water on Macassar Road, Macassar. The body had no visible injuries and a post-mortem has to be conducted.

On Saturday, 3 June 2023 another body was found dumped, again on Macassar Road, Macassar. “Macassar seems to be becoming a dumping hotspot for bodies. The blame is on a combination of failures by Eskom and SAPS to provide the services they are required to deliver. “It is very clear that almost all of the bodies being dumped in the ward are bodies of persons who do not reside in the ward. It is very likely that they have been murdered elsewhere and dumped here,” Helfrich said.