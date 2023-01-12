A ‘girls only’ cycling team from Khayelitsha will take part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour

Cape Town - A group of determined girls from Khayelitsha will be participating in the next Cape Town Cycle Tour in March. The team, which was brought together by Sindile Mavundla and his partner Juma Mkwela, are the only girls cycling team in Khayelitsha.

Representing themselves and Khaltsha Cycles, the girls have shown curiosity and dedication towards the event as they were the ones who took the initiative to approach their coach to find out about opportunities that are “out there” for cyclists. Mavundla, also their coach, mentioned that despite the required fees to enter the race he made sure to raise as much money as possible to secure space for the team. “The idea of being involved in this tour came after the girls questioned us if there was another race to participate in besides cycling around Khayelitsha.

“From sending them a link about Cape Town Cycling Tour and knowing how expensive it is, we ended up doing a fund-raiser just for them to participate,” he said. One of the team members, Iviwe Yako, 17, said: “I joined the team eight months ago and that was one the best decisions I ever made because I have since realised that I can also choose cycling as a career such as I have seen on the TV. “I cannot wait to go out to represent myself, Khaltsha Cycles, and my coaches,” she said.

