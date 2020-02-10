A group of Tafelsig volunteer tutors help learners raise their marks









Volunteers in Mitchells Plain are tutoring pupils in their community. Cape Town - A group of volunteers in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, have taken it upon themselves to improve the education of learners in their community by giving classes. The study group, AK Snapshots, runs a tutoring programme after school and on weekends and operates from Searidge Park Primary school. The group uses innovative, modern methods, ranging from WhatsApp tutoring to live tutorials and peer education tutoring sessions, hosted by volunteers from the community. Also on the list is “learning in a box” where learners use a tablet loaded with material from the prescribed curriculum to study and revise in their own comfortable space. Andrew Koopman, the group’s chairperson, said: “We encourage learners to take their own time understanding and going through the material before they move on to the next chapter. This has proven to work as learner marks have increased steadily.” Another tool is “Tutonic”. It was created to provide free quality maths support to high school students all over the country. It supplies learners with maths equations and their solutions in video format. It’s an online system that offers support to students 24/7, founded by one of AK Snapshots’ tutors, Ilyaas Amien.

Amien said he created Tutonic “so that there would be a platform to address the chronic lack of maths support for high school students”.

The study group has helped many learners so far, some obtaining higher grades in more than three subjects at a time, and it has seen learners at local schools and universities constantly improving their marks.

“Last year in the Grade 12 final exams, our learners walked away with eight distinctions and 100 % in various subjects. Several of our high school learners had eight to 11 distinctions and one had 100% in three subjects. We’re extremely grateful to our tutors, they offer their valuable time and make an effort to be here most days after school and some on Saturdays too, without fail,” said Koopman.

The study group also offers job shadowing excursions and online registration for university and college bursary applicants.

“Our study group’s slogan is ‘Yes We Can 100%’ and has inspired many young people in Tafelsig to reach their full potential. We have attracted all types of learners,” said Koopman.

