The study group, AK Snapshots, runs a tutoring programme after school and on weekends and operates from Searidge Park Primary school. The group uses innovative, modern methods, ranging from WhatsApp tutoring to live tutorials and peer education tutoring sessions, hosted by volunteers from the community.
Also on the list is “learning in a box” where learners use a tablet loaded with material from the prescribed curriculum to study and revise in their own comfortable space.
Andrew Koopman, the group’s chairperson, said: “We encourage learners to take their own time understanding and going through the material before they move on to the next chapter. This has proven to work as learner marks have increased steadily.”
Another tool is “Tutonic”. It was created to provide free quality maths support to high school students all over the country. It supplies learners with maths equations and their solutions in video format. It’s an online system that offers support to students 24/7, founded by one of AK Snapshots’ tutors, Ilyaas Amien.