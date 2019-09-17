the army’s stay on the Cape Flats has been welcomed. Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - As some communities celebrated the extension of the army’s deployment on the Cape Flats to March next year, Premier Alan Winde said it was still unclear whether President Cyril Ramaphosa, the police and defence ministers would be implementing the conditions they requested. The conditions outlined by the provincial government included clear indicators of success and measurement tools needed to be put in place to track the effect the deployment was having.

They proposed a strategy which would allow a combination of law enforcement, community mobilisation, and availability of social service interventions to targeted groups. They also wanted a co-ordinated response from local, provincial and national government.

Ramaphosa announced the extension of the SANDF deployment on Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa had, in terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, read with Section 19 of the Defence Act, extended the employment of the SANDF in crime-affected parts of the Western Cape until March 31, next year.

Diko said members of the regular and reserve forces of the SANDF would undertake operations in co-operation with the police, and would support the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the province.

“The president has, in compliance with the Constitution, informed the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thandi Modise, and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, of the extended deployment of armed forces,” Diko said.

Ramaphosa authorised the original deployment of the SANDF in July for a two-month period, which ended day. He commended all the law-enforcement agencies for the work done so far and extended his appreciation to the affected communities for supporting the work of the security and law-enforcement agencies in stamping out crime and bringing about stability in the affected areas.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini confirmed the extension. Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz welcomed the announcement.

Fritz said the success of the deployment remained “hotly” contested. Although the number of murders remained relatively unchanged compared with before the deployment, “the deployment has been successful in affecting arrests, particularly of wanted suspects”.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, said the extended deployment was a must in communities such as Bonteheuwel, where policing had failed.

Winde said he had undertaken to convene and chair a “Safety Cabinet” of stakeholders to co-ordinate the responses of the provincial government, City of Cape Town, the police, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and SANDF. “Together, they must develop a joint plan of action to be implemented throughout the period of further deployment.”

[email protected]