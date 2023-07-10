Independent Online
Monday, July 10, 2023

A sixth pupil in the AZ Berman Drive scholar accident has died a month after deadly crash

The pupil who attends Lentegeur High School was in a critical condition after he underwent an operation a few days after the accident. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - A sixth pupil injured in the AZ Berman Drive scholar transport crash has died in Groote Schuur hospital after being there for more than a month.

The 15-year-old was one of the two pupils rushed to hospital on May 30, while five were declared dead at the scene.

The pupil who attends Lentegeur High School was in a critical condition after he underwent an operation a few days after the accident.

Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “I can confirm that the learner unfortunately passed away in Groote Schuur Hospital on Thursday. This comes just over a month after the tragic collision in Mitchells Plain.

“On behalf of the Department of Health and Wellness, I offer the learner’s family and loved ones the most sincere condolences in this time of mourning.”

Education Minister David Maynier said: “We have been informed that a Lentegeur High School learner, who was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Mitchell’s Plain at the end of May, has sadly passed away in hospital.

“The collision had already claimed the lives of five young learners, and it is a great tragedy that a sixth has now been added.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and school at this very difficult time, and our district office is providing support.”

The driver of the bakkie Mininikhaya Mvuli (56) has been charged with five counts of culpable homicide and one of reckless driving. One of the victims Linathi Madalana (12) was Mvuli’s niece.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

WCED2023Department of HealthCape TownRoad AccidentsSafetyDeaths and TributesPublic TransportCrime and courts

