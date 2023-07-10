A sixth pupil in the AZ Berman Drive scholar accident has died a month after deadly crash

Cape Town - A sixth pupil injured in the AZ Berman Drive scholar transport crash has died in Groote Schuur hospital after being there for more than a month. The 15-year-old was one of the two pupils rushed to hospital on May 30, while five were declared dead at the scene.

The pupil who attends Lentegeur High School was in a critical condition after he underwent an operation a few days after the accident. Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “I can confirm that the learner unfortunately passed away in Groote Schuur Hospital on Thursday. This comes just over a month after the tragic collision in Mitchells Plain. “On behalf of the Department of Health and Wellness, I offer the learner’s family and loved ones the most sincere condolences in this time of mourning.”

Education Minister David Maynier said: “We have been informed that a Lentegeur High School learner, who was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Mitchell’s Plain at the end of May, has sadly passed away in hospital. “The collision had already claimed the lives of five young learners, and it is a great tragedy that a sixth has now been added. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and school at this very difficult time, and our district office is providing support.”