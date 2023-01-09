A total of 40 suspects arrested in Delft joint law enforcement operation

The operation was conducted in the Delft policing area where gang conflicts, robberies and GBV cases are common. Search warrants, roadblocks and foot patrols were carried out.

Cape Town - A joint operation between SAPS, Home Affairs and City Law Enforcement resulted in arrests in Delft.

The police said the team arrested 40 suspects on issues related to firearms, drugs, stolen property, dealing in liquor without a licence, and people without documents.

Traffic fines to the value of R282 300 were issued to unlicensed drivers and unroadworthy vehicles.

Police commissioner Thembisile Patekile praised the team for making the operation a success and ensuring communities were safer.