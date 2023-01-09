Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, January 9, 2023

A total of 40 suspects arrested in Delft joint law enforcement operation

130819. Cape Town. SAPS increased their visibility in Mannenberg today and conducted anti crime operations in the area. Metro Police were deployed to the schools. Picture Henk Kruger/Cape Argus

A joint operation between SAPS, Home Affairs and City Law Enforcement resulted in arrests in Delft. File Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - A joint operation between SAPS, Home Affairs and City Law Enforcement resulted in arrests in Delft.

The operation was conducted in the Delft policing area where gang conflicts, robberies and GBV cases are common. Search warrants, roadblocks and foot patrols were carried out.

The police said the team arrested 40 suspects on issues related to firearms, drugs, stolen property, dealing in liquor without a licence, and people without documents.

Traffic fines to the value of R282 300 were issued to unlicensed drivers and unroadworthy vehicles.

Police commissioner Thembisile Patekile praised the team for making the operation a success and ensuring communities were safer.

The suspects will appear in court today.

Meanwhile, Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie (DA) encouraged residents to keep tipping off officials about criminal activities.

This comes after metro police, with the police’s crime intelligence unit, arrested a 22-year-old man for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition on Saturday.

McKenzie said the team responded to a tip-off to a resident of Bracken Street in Bonteheuwel.

“The suspect is believed to be one of the notorious gang members of B Block in Bonteheuwel,” McKenzie said.

[email protected]

SAPSCape TownCrime and courtsCape Flats2023Safety

