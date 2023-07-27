A traffic officer wounded a man who tried to shoot him with a replica gun

Cape Town - A man who tried to shoot at a traffic officer was wounded and arrested. The officer noticed three men trying to gain access to a bakkie parked on the N2. The driver stopped near Driftsands to check his map, before he drove into Khayelitsha.

Witnesses saw the men trying to break the windows with guns. “The occupants closed the windows, and one suspect wearing a white hooded top and a black jacket was on the driver’s side. Another was on the passenger’s, one suspect was at the back of the vehicle.” Their robbery was foiled when a traffic officer approached the car.

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said: “Yesterday morning, a traffic officer patrolling on Old Faure Road noticed a vehicle stopped along the N2, and observed three suspects creeping up on the vehicle. “The traffic officer rapidly departed from his vehicle and ran across the embankment, but the suspects, each now armed with a firearm, began threatening the occupants. “With one suspect now taking aim at the official, the officer withdrew his firearm and fired at the suspect, hitting him twice. The suspect dropped his firearm and fell to the ground, while the remaining two suspects fled back in the direction of the Ikwezi Park informal settlement.”

Smith confirmed the occupants of the vehicle were unharmed and the man was given medical assistance before being transported to hospital. “The N2 was closed temporarily as the scene was processed by SAPS Forensic Services. Upon closer inspection, it was discovered the firearm used in the attack was a replica. “The suspect will, however, still face several charges, including that of armed robbery,” he said.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the man was wounded in the leg. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred earlier on Wednesday, at about 9.05am at the N2 outbound just before Mew Way, are being probed by the police. “Preliminary information reveals that a traffic officer stopped to enquire and assist a white bakkie that was stationary on the side of the road. “On approach, he was accosted by three armed assailants who pointed at him with a firearm. The officer pulled his firearm in retaliation and wounded one of the assailants in the leg. The other suspects fled.