A week without power after tree falls on shacks in Imizamo Yethu

Cape Town - It has been a week since a tree fell on a number of shacks in the Petersen Informal Settlement in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay. There has been no word from the City as to when it will fix the problem. ANC Johnson Branch deputy chairperson Roscoe Jacobs said the tree fell because of a broken water pipe close to it. About four shacks were affected.

About 10 shacks were left without power because the tree cut cables as it fell. “The ANC Johnson Branch condemns the DA-led City of Cape Town’s procrastinated response to a tree falling in the Petersen Informal Settlement in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay. We condemn the unresponsive and uncaring attitude in response to the incident.” Jacobs said the incident was reported on Tuesday last week, and almost a week later, residents were still at risk, living with the tree on top of the roofs of their homes, and damaged electricity cables still hanging close to the rooftops.

ANC Johnson Branch deputy chairperson Roscoe Jacobs said the tree fell because of a broken water pipe close to it. About four shacks were affected. Picture: Supplied “We call on the City of Cape Town to immediately remove the tree so that affected residents can assess the damage to their homes and fix what needs to be fixed. “We further call on them to immediately fix the damaged electricity infrastructure in the area. “If the City continues procrastinating with the removal of the tree and repairs to damaged electricity infrastructure, they must be held liable for any injury or death that could arise,” he said.

Community leader Nomsa Pikiso said since the delay by the City, those affected had been trying to cut up the tree themselves. He said local residents had opted to stay with relatives, while foreign nationals, who did not have relatives in the area, continued to sleep in their shacks despite the circumstances. “The City can’t expect these people to continue staying under these conditions, especially with rain expected to start. This situation is deadly. Not only did the tree fall over their shacks, it also caused damage to the cables, so if it rains, I can’t imagine what will happen.” Responding to a query from the Cape Argus, the City said it had completed assessments in the area.