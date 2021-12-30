A year of heroic altruism for healthcare workers

Cape Town - Healthcare workers faced what seemed to have been insurmountable challenges during the two-year Covid-19 crisis, were and continue to receive a boost through a heroic campaign. From having to make colossal changes to daily routine to save the lives of their loved ones, to having to work tirelessly to save the lives of those hospitalised, healthcare workers have been confronted with immeasurable strain due and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Co-founder Khilona Radia said the Hospital Heroes campaign aimed to recognise these hard-working healthcare and frontline heroes. From major corporations to family and community efforts, the public came together in support since the campaign was formed in December last year, with over 12 000 healthcare workers treated. “The pandemic has been relentless and these phenomenal humans have been the pillar of strength to everyone in the country. They have toiled without a care for themselves with no time to eat, rest and sometimes even visit the bathroom,” Radia said.

“Many community members and corporates wanting to show their gratitude got engaged as they shared the same vision. They donated funds and their time setting up social media accounts and co-ordinating community-led collections of easy-to-eat snacks to their local hospitals,” Radia said. Hospital Heroes was founded by Radia, Nisaar Pangarker and Dr Zameer Brey, supported by Gift of the Givers. One of the more unforgettable campaigns was when the team at Inner Circle Entertainment led the very first Concert of Gratitude together with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra outside Groote Schuur Hospital and live streamed globally.

GOTG project manager Ali Sablay said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector that took the most strain was that of the healthcare workers. GOTG visiting more than 210 hospitals around the country could see the severe strain this pandemic was having on healthcare workers, where many of them were extremely exhausted but had to carry on. “They’ve gone beyond their reserve fuel. Nobody was there to support them. They were putting their own lives at risk to save other people’s lives. We thought it would be a fitting tribute to the healthcare workers.” Around 14 489 healthcare workers have been infected with Covid-19, with 6 206 nurses alone.