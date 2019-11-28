The announcement was made on Tuesday at the meeting of the standing committee on community safety at the provincial legislature as part of a briefing by the SAPS on the 2018/19 annual report in the province.
Community Against Abalone Poaching spokesperson Danie Keet said: “It’s an extremely good development in the fight against abalone poaching. It’s something we’ve been fighting for three or four years.
“During the past month, there’s been an operation under way in the area that proved a great deterrent for the poachers. Our concern is if the operation stops, the poachers will return. But at the same time it proves poaching can be policed effectively and the resource can be protected,” said Keet.
Conservation Action Trust spokesperson Ross Harvey said: “In principle it’s a good thing. I think however if it’s unaccompanied by other structural changes, then it’s not likely to make a massive difference.”